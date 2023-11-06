6 money resolutions to follow this November and how to accomplish them

Money is the engine that drives the world, but for newcomers, it can be a dizzying concept. While you enjoy the November festivities and celebrations, set aside some time to strategize how to maximize your income and savings through wiser investment choices.

As the nation gears up to celebrate Dhanteras on November 10 and Diwali on November 12 this year, many people are also planning how to revamp their money-making styles or adopt new and innovative ways to earn money.

Making money mistakes is a common occurrence for individuals, including financial experts, especially when celebrating festivals. Below, we’ll highlight some of the prevalent financial blunders people tend to commit during festive occasions. These include:

Excessive spending: Festivals provide an opportunity for merriment and extravagance, but it's crucial to exercise prudence in your expenditures. The allure of overspending on gifts, culinary delights, beverages, and various outlays is ever-present. Establishing a budget and adhering to it is paramount.

Overlooking savings: Maintaining your savings discipline is essential, even amidst the festive season. Endeavour to allocate a portion of your income each month, no matter how modest, towards your financial objectives.

Excessive credit card usage: The allure of relying on credit cards to manage festival costs can be strong, but exercising caution is imperative. Credit cards can lead to overspending, potentially resulting in substantial interest payments if you fail to settle your balance entirely each month.

Missing out on bargains: Numerous companies provide discounts and special offers during festivals, presenting a great opportunity to acquire desired or necessary items. However, it's essential to conduct price comparisons before making a purchase.

Indulging in impulsive buying: Festivals often create a whirlwind of excitement, making it effortless to succumb to impulsive purchases. Strive to exercise patience and deliberate thought before making any acquisitions.

The fact that one can get rid of making money mistakes with diligent planning and a good understanding of finances remains underrated. This November as you gear up to celebrate the festival, spend some time to plan your finances well for a financially secure future.

Prioritise savings Prioritizing savings is of utmost importance, even in the face of tempting spending opportunities. One effective strategy to achieve this is by making optimal use of appropriate checking and savings accounts. Checking accounts are primarily intended for everyday expenses, encompassing bills, groceries, and fuel. They generally feature lower interest rates but offer additional functionalities like check writing and ATM access. Savings accounts, on the other hand, are specifically designed to facilitate savings for both short-term and long-term objectives, such as a home down payment or retirement planning . These accounts typically yield higher interest rates but may entail limitations on withdrawal frequency.

Many financial advisors recommend maintaining three distinct types of accounts: Salary accounts, savings accounts, and expense accounts. As their names imply, the idea is to allocate your income in a manner that prevents wasteful spending, ensures savings, and directs your expenditures toward valid reasons.

Be aware of inflation As said by the famous American financial planner Venita VanCaspel, "Inflation takes from the ignorant and gives to the well informed", inflation can be deadly if not taken care of. It's crucial to boost your savings rate whenever your income rises. This is because as your earnings grow, your expenses are likely to follow suit. However, it's essential to ensure that your savings grow at an even faster pace.

To enhance your savings, you must develop a budget to monitor your expenses and pinpoint areas for potential cutbacks. Upon receiving your income, allocate a predetermined percentage to your savings immediately, reducing the likelihood of spending it all on other expenditures. Also, automate monthly transfers from your checking account to your savings account to save consistently without needing constant attention. Strive to live beneath your means by spending less than you earn. This approach is the most effective means of elevating your savings rate and expanding your overall wealth.

Pledge to avoid unnecessary expenditure Prioritizing your wants over your needs, especially when you've just received your initial paycheck or a salary increase, can be a significant blunder. Building sound financial habits from the outset is crucial. If you channel all your funds towards desires, you increase the risk of accumulating debt and encountering obstacles in achieving your future financial objectives.

Avoid excessive spending on items that may not always be necessary. Prioritizing immediate wants can jeopardize your future needs. Refrain from squandering your time and funds on costly cars or gadgets. It’s wiser to save for the long term, investing in assets that have the potential to generate income, rather than depleting your resources.

Make sure to craft a retirement plan What is your perspective on life after retirement? Do you believe you've saved sufficient funds to handle your financial needs during your senior years? There is a common tendency to delay retirement savings though commencing early is the optimal approach. The earlier you initiate savings, the quicker you can harness the power of compound interest. Regardless of your age, prioritizing investments in your retirement accounts is crucial.

In November, take the initiative to begin crafting a retirement plan and establishing a solid retirement strategy. This step will guarantee a financially stable and comfortable retirement. While it may seem challenging, it doesn’t need to be an intimidating endeavour.

Begin by defining your retirement objectives. What are your aspirations for your retirement years? Do you plan to travel, indulge in hobbies, or embark on a new business venture? Once you’ve clarified your goals, you can start calculating the financial requirements to realize them. Next, assess your retirement income necessities. To do this, you’ll need to estimate your post-retirement expenses, taking into account your current financial commitments and any potential additional costs, such as healthcare expenses. It’s also prudent to consider the impact of inflation. Subsequently, select the most suitable retirement plans from the array of options available, each offering its own advantages and drawbacks.

Vow to invest more Do not just save your money. Invest it too. This November, plan to invest more money in a wider avenue of investments for better risk-reward management. Multiple avenues for market investment can secure gains through income acquisition. One method is to invest in dividend-paying stocks. These stocks belong to companies that routinely distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, often every quarter. Investing in dividend-paying stocks essentially allows you to generate income from your investments.

Another approach to market investment, focused on gaining income, is investing in income-generating exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are diversified portfolios of securities that mirror specific indexes or sectors. Income-generating ETFs are tailored to provide investors with a source of income, typically comprising a mix of dividend-paying stocks and other income-generating assets.

Furthermore, consider exploring the realm of mutual funds. By doing so, you enlist the expertise of experienced professionals to help your money grow. Your choice of market cap within mutual funds should align with factors like your age, risk tolerance, and financial objectives. You also have the option to select between systematic funds or goal-oriented funds based on your desired wealth management over the coming decade or two.

By making prudent investments today, you can establish a source of income for your retirement, enabling you to enjoy a more comfortable and secure life during your retirement years.

Learn and practice more skills Prioritizing self-investment through the acquisition of personal finance knowledge stands as a pivotal step in safeguarding your financial future. This self-reliance ensures you won't need to rely on others to manage your finances.

While personal finance may seem intricate, it’s essential to recognize that you don’t have to master every aspect simultaneously. Commence your journey by grasping the fundamentals, and then progressively delve into the intricacies of finance. This gradual approach will equip you with a deeper understanding of how to effectively manage and leverage your finances for long-term benefit.

While not everyone possesses strong money management skills, completely disregarding financial planning is not advisable. As the new year approaches in just a few days, it's a prudent time to begin organizing your finances for a brighter future.



