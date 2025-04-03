6 popular UPI credit cards for those who love to pay via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM app

Credit Cards: If you are an avid UPI app user and a credit card holder at the same time, it is recommended to link your credit card to the UPI. This facility is offered via Rupay credit cards. Currently, 23 banks are live on RuPay credit cards.

These banks include Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BOB Financial Services Ltd, Yes Bank, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, CSB, SBM Bank, Federal Bank, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd and RBL Bank.

The cardholder has to first link the credit card to the relevant UPI to be able to use it. It is only linking the card that the cardholder will be able to make payment via credit card after scanning the QR code.

Here we list out 6 popular cards linked through UPI: I. HDFC Bank UPI RuPay Credit Card: This has a membership fee of ₹99 plus taxes. By spending ₹25,000 and above in an annual year, you can get this fee waived off.

II. ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card: This credit card by ICICI Bank, apart from facilitating UPI transactions, offers 1 percent waiver on fuel transactions at all HPCL petrol pumps.

III. Axis Bank RuPay Credit Card: One can choose among a number of credit cards under the UPI feature. These include Fibe Axis Bank, IndianOil Axis Bank, Axis Bank MY Zone, Axis Bank NEO Credit Card.

IV. IDFC FIRST Bank Digital RuPay Credit Card: This digitial card is linked to the existing credit limit. You can take this digital card against any of IDFC First Bank cards: FIRST Classic, FIRST Millennia, FIRST WOW!, FIRST Select, FIRST Wealth, FIRST Private, FIRST SWYP, Ashwa, Mayura and Club Vistara Credit Cards.

V. IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card: This is a zero joining fee and zero annua fee card. You can earn 2 reward points on every ₹100 transaction done though UPI. There is also 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver.

VI. IRCTC SBI RuPay Credit Card: It offers freedom from paying the 1 percent fuel surcharge across all petrol pumps in India on transactions of ₹500 - ₹3,000 exclusive of taxes and charges.

You can save 1 percent transaction charges on railway ticket bookings on irctc.co.in.