6 practical strategies to keep credit card spending in check and stay debt-free

Set a clear monthly spending cap: When you start using your credit card, set a fixed monthly cap. This decision should be based on how much you can afford to spend every month based on your salary or income, not on your permitted credit limit. This will prevent you from overextending your credit limit.

Track your spending regularly: Once you start using your credit card, diligently review your transactions at least once every week. This can be done through the digital banking application. Responsible tracking can help you spot mistakes and avoidable expenses, and stay in line with your decided budget.

Pay your bill in full every cycle: As a rule, always clear the total outstanding amount before the due date. Don’t fall for the minimum due repayment trap. Such an approach can lead to high interest charges that can quickly climb, making repayments difficult to manage in the long run.

Keep your credit utilisation low: Use less than 30% of your total permitted credit limit. When you use lower utilisation, it is reflected on your credit profile . It not only keeps your spending in order but also improves your credit score.

Limit the number of credit cards: If you use more than two credit cards regularly, you should review your usage. This is because multiple credit cards can be confusing and boost the desire to spend more. Sticking to a limited number of credit cards can help in meeting lifestyle needs and keep finances healthy.