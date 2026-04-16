6 reasons why first-time borrowers find it tough to maintain a healthy credit score

Lack of credit awareness: Most of the first time borrowers do not understand the concept of credit. Borrowing comes with associated factors such as repayment potential, the importance of credit mix , and current credit utilisation. These factors must be clearly understood before you submit any new credit application. This will ensure that you are aware of what you are signing up for. Without this understanding, errors can take place.

High credit utilisation: When you avail a new credit card , the company provides you with a ‘credit limit’. This limit, when utilised improperly, can result in you using a large portion of the permitted credit limit, and such behaviour is a clear red flag. New borrowers, due to factors such as festive spending and emotion-driven decision-making, often max out their credit cards, unaware that high credit utilisation can negatively affect their scores.

Irregular repayments: Even a single missed credit card payment, personal loan EMI or home loan EMI can seriously damage your credit profile. This fundamental concept must be clearly understood by all first-time borrowers. The rule is simple: Borrow only as much as you can repay comfortably. Don’t borrow beyond your means.

Overdependence on ‘easy digital loans’ online: This is yet another dangerous myth. No loans are easy. The rise of instant loan applications naturally encourages frequent borrowing. The UI platforms of these applications are designed to encourage people to consider borrowing. This way, when funds are borrowed recklessly, several small loans can quickly add up, creating repayment pressure and score volatility.

Short credit history: A limited credit history cannot project an individual as a responsible borrower. This makes it harder for lending institutions to analyse and assess creditworthiness. Early mistakes weigh more heavily when there is little data to refute this reality.