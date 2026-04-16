6 reasons why first-time borrowers find it tough to maintain a healthy credit score

Your first experience with credit may feel like a milestone, but it brings real responsibility that many underestimate. Building a strong credit score isn’t instant; it requires disciplined, timely repayments and responsible borrowing over time. Without these habits, early mistakes can harm long-term financial health, underscoring the importance of credit awareness for stability.
Understanding these basics, including credit score and credit profile, is essential before exploring how they impact your financial future.
A credit score is a three-digit number. It reflects an individual's creditworthiness. This score ranges from 300 to 900 and is provided by leading credit bureaus such as CRIF High Mark, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion CIBIL.
Furthermore, any score above 750 is considered excellent and helps secure better loan terms and easier repayment terms. This makes it critical for individuals to maintain a strong credit score and a clean credit profile, without any missed payments or defaults.
Anand Agrawal, Co-founder of FixMyScore & Credgenics, says, “First-time borrowers enter the credit ecosystem with thin files but high exposure to easy digital credit. Frequent small-ticket loans, high utilisation, and missed or delayed repayments, often driven by poor understanding of score mechanics, create early stress signals. Without structured guidance, these initial behaviours can anchor long-term credit vulnerability and limit future access.”
Keeping these concepts and fundamentals in mind, here are six reasons why new first-time borrowers struggle to maintain a healthy credit score.
In short, building and maintaining a neat credit profile and a high credit score is not automatic. It requires devotion, informed decision-making and consistent financial discipline over months and years.
Before you opt for a new form of credit, it is always prudent to consult a certified financial advisor, who can guide you towards sustainable borrowing habits and long-term economic prosperity and stability.
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