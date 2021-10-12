6 recent changes in National Pension System (NPS) rules you need to know

On the exit conditions for subscribers joining NPS beyond the age of 65 years, the circular said "normal exit shall be after 3 years". "The subscriber will be required to utilise at least 40 per cent of the corpus for purchase of annuity and the remaining amount can be withdrawn as a lump sum," it said. However, if the corpus is equal to or less than ₹5 lakh, the subscriber may opt to withdraw the entire accumulated pension wealth in a lump sum, it said.