If you are an enthusiastic shopper and looking for a credit card to satisfy your shopaholic cravings – there are options galore. Here we list out the six popular credit cards which one can explore to make the most of their extravagant disposition.

Six key credit card options for shoppers I. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: There is no joining fee or annual fee. There is no limit or expiry date on the rewards earned using this card

Also, reward earnings can be used to purchase from over 10 crore products at Amazon and at more than 100 Amazon Pay partner merchants. Besides, there is no EMI of 3 and 6 months on Amazon. Remember that one reward point equals Re 1 which is automatically credited as Amazon Pay Balance.

II. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: You can earn unlimited 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends. Besides, you can earn unlimited 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants. The card enables you to earn unlimited 1 percent cashback on other eligible categories. The cashback will be directly credited to your credit card statement.

III. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: There is 5 percent cashback on Amazon, BookMyshow, Cultfit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CliQ, Uber and Zomato. Besides, there is one percent cashback on other expenses.

There will be ₹1,000 worth gift vouchers on spends of ₹1,00,000 and above in each calendar quarter. You can get a 10 percent additional discount on Swiggy Dineout using coupon code HDFCCARDS.

IV. SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card: The card enables you to receive an Amazon gift card worth ₹500 on payment of Annual Fee of ₹499. You can earn one reward point per ₹100 on all other spends. You can spend ₹one lakh and get an annual fee of ₹499 reversed for your card in the following year.

Milestone benefits: E-vouchers worth ₹2,000 each on reaching annual spends of ₹one lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively.

V. Axis Bank Neo Credit Card: You receive 10 percent off on Blinkit -- upto ₹250 off on minimum spend of ₹750 which is valid once per month. There is ₹150 off on Myntra on minimum spends of ₹999 on selected styles.

There is 10 percent off on every purchase of movie tickets on Bookmyshow with maximum monthly benefits upto ₹100. By using the coupon code AXISNEO, you are entitled to receive 40 percent off on food delivery at Zomato with NEO credit card.

VI. HSBC Cashback Credit Card: There is 10 percent accelerated cashback on all dining, food delivery and grocery spends. The cashback is capped at up to ₹1,000 per billing cycle and 1.5 percent unlimited cashback on all other spends.

There will be four complimentary domestic lounge visits per year (which is one per quarter). The annual fee of ₹999 is waived if you spend more than ₹2 lakh per year.