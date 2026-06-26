6 simple ways to prevent unauthorized credit card use and secure your finances

A credit card provides day-to-day users with comfort, convenience, flexibility and quick access to funds, especially during crunch times. Despite its features, credit cards still need to be handled carefully during routine use.

With rapidly increasing digital transactions and the role of artificial intelligence, protecting your credit card details, such as CVV, OTPs, PINs, etc., is indispensable. Credit cards are now part of an individual's identity, and any missed or late payments can reflect poorly on their credit profile.

As a credit card user, adopt these habits to help you stay ahead of fraudsters. Let us see the unauthorised use of credit cards and their economic implications in detail.

What is unauthorised use of a credit card? To put it simply, unauthorised usage of a credit card refers to the transactions that are made on an individual’s credit card without their explicit or implicit permission. This can generally occur due to stolen credit card details, phishing scams, unsafe websites, or the intentional misuse of someone else's credit card information to carry out financial transactions.

Let us now take a look at six simple steps that frequent credit card users can follow to keep their use safe.

6 steps to prevent unauthorised credit card use 1. Keep your card details secure and private Never share your credit card number, CVV, PIN or OTP with anyone. Banks and other financial institutions never ask for sensitive information via phone, text or email. All such information is confidential and intended exclusively for the respective credit card holder.

2. Use secure websites and trusted apps Ensure that you always make payments through verified platforms. Avoid entering card details on unknown websites or platforms without intense verification, as they may compromise your information. To carry out a transaction, you need your credit card details and an OTP; if these are supplied or stolen by a fraudster, it can result in unauthorized transactions that may cause serious financial losses.

3. Enable transaction alerts Ensure you activate instant SMS, text, email or application notifications for every credit card transaction you make. Quick alerts help you identify unauthorized debits or transactions, and report suspicious activity immediately. Prompt reporting can even help freeze your account from future debits and reverse your funds.

4. Set spending limits to protect financial interests Use your banking application to your advantage and keep everything under control. Set transaction limits, don't allow very large debits at once, especially for online or international payments, to reduce the risk of major losses if your credit card is lost or stolen.

5. Avoid public Wi-Fi for payments Public networks or open Wi-Fi might seem easy to use, but they may still expose your financial information. The key point not to ignore is that your confidential data is at risk of being lost on public networks without adequate care on your part. Always use secure internet connections when making online purchases or accessing banking apps.

6. Check your statements and credit report regularly Review your credit card statements and your credit report regularly to spot unfamiliar transactions and report them to your bank without delay.

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