6 smart borrowing strategies for long-term financial health
In 2023, India's financial landscape underwent some noteworthy changes, particularly in borrowing habits. The retail lending sector experienced substantial shifts, largely driven by the rising demand among young consumers and the expansion of credit to previously underserved areas. These developments are indicative of a broader trend in which consumers are diversifying their borrowing strategies to leverage emerging financial opportunities.