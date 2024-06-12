The latest Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) numbers show an extraordinary spike in equity mutual fund inflows of up to ₹34,697 crore in May 2024. This spike represents an 83.42 per cent gain over the previous month, setting a new industry high.

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) saw ₹20,904 crore in investments in May, up from ₹20,371 crore in April. In April 2024, the ₹20,000-crore milestone was attained. Additionally, there was a significant rise in SIP registrations in May 2024, totalling 49,74,400.

Mayukh Dutta, Chief Business Officer, ITI Mutual Fund, said, “Gross Inflows into active equity schemes was up 29% in May 2024 vs April 2024 (month on month) crossing ₹71000 crores. This increase can be attributed to the 119% growth in gross inflows into sectoral equity schemes ( ₹25959 crores in May 24 vs ₹11840 crores in Apr 24) which can be attributed to NFOs."

“If we go further, the growth in flows is not as much as multi-cap, large-cap, and small-cap saw single-digit growth in gross inflows in May 24 versus April 24. Midcap bucked the trend by growing 16.5% in gross flows when compared to April, i.e., ₹6585 crores in May 24 vs ₹5651 crores in April 24. Overall, the gross equity flows were up 29% while net equity inflows were up 83% (May 24 vs April 24) which is because redemptions were slightly lesser in May. On the debt side, liquid and money market categories got net inflows showing a preference for low-duration scheme categories. In the hybrid space, arbitrage funds continue their good run and had gross inflows of Rs. 30795 crores in May and net inflows of ₹12758 crores. This category AUM is now ₹1.8 lac crores vs ₹1.34 lac crores as of end Dec 2023, a growth of 34.5% in five months," added Dutta.

What did Warren Buffett say?

The increased trust in equities to make money reminds one of Warren Buffett’s investing principles and his faith in relying on a long-term investment approach to create wealth. Buffett dubbed the “Oracle of Omaha," established Berkshire Hathaway as a vast holding firm with investments in multiple profitable enterprises. At a time when investors are optimistic about the share market performance and are showing keen eagerness to allocate a part of their earnings to equities, revisiting Buffett’s core investing principles makes sense.

The legendary investor’s value investing philosophy and long-term approach are discussed widely among both new and old investors looking to gain from the market. Some of his core principles include:

Value investing : Buffett views the stock market as a location to purchase businesses rather than merely securities, and he concentrates on purchasing stocks for less than their intrinsic value.

: Buffett views the stock market as a location to purchase businesses rather than merely securities, and he concentrates on purchasing stocks for less than their intrinsic value. Long-term mentality : Buffett is a patient investor who, despite market volatility, thinks that equities should be bought and held for the long term. The expression "Our favourite holding period is forever," which he famously said, perfectly captures this idea.

: Buffett is a patient investor who, despite market volatility, thinks that equities should be bought and held for the long term. The expression "Our favourite holding period is forever," which he famously said, perfectly captures this idea. Quality over price : Buffett would rather purchase a fantastic company at a reasonable cost than a reasonable cost company. Strong companies with sustained competitive advantages are given precedence over transactions by him.

: Buffett would rather purchase a fantastic company at a reasonable cost than a reasonable cost company. Strong companies with sustained competitive advantages are given precedence over transactions by him. Recognize your investment : Buffett emphasizes the importance of thoroughly researching and understanding the companies before investing your money.

: Buffett emphasizes the importance of thoroughly researching and understanding the companies before investing your money. Remain calm and steer clear of emotional investing : Buffett advises maintaining a clear mind and not letting market swings or hype cloud your judgment. Stick to your investing plan.

: Buffett advises maintaining a clear mind and not letting market swings or hype cloud your judgment. Stick to your investing plan. Be cautious when others are greedy and bold when others are fearful: Buffett advocates investing against the crowd, buying when the market is down, and being cautious when everyone else is bullish.

These are but a handful of the essential ideas that form the foundation of Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. Investors must understand that there are risks associated with investing and that past performance does not guarantee future results. However, you can raise your chances of long-term financial success by paying attention to these recommendations and doing your own research.

