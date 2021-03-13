6 ways to reduce investment risk on your portfolio

While asset allocation of your portfolio is largely dependent on equity, debt and cash, it also depends on many personal factors such as your age, risk tolerance, savings and financial goals. Thus, asset allocation is not only about equity and debt but also about your situation, which plays a big role. For instance, when it comes to asset allocation, a financial adviser will give different advice to a 25-year old and a 50-year-old. The advice will also differ for an age group if one is married and has kids or is single and independent.