NEW DELHI: Investors exhibited a higher degree of maturity during the covid-19 pandemic, with 60% of Indians stayed invested despite market volatility, while 38% increased their investments, according to a survey by Scripbox, a digital wealth management service.

Mutual funds remained the most preferred financial instrument, followed by stocks and fixed deposits.

Conducted every year ahead of India's Independence Day, over 1,000 adults participated in the latest edition of Scripbox’s Financial Freedom Survey. The majority of the respondents, 89%, were in the age bracket of 34-55 years.

The survey also showed that covid-19 prompted more and more Indians to seek professional financial advice. One in every three Indians said that they will seek professional financial advice and prioritize building a financial plan for long term goals.

“The pandemic has impacted people very differently, depending on their personal circumstances. That said, the common lesson has been that circumstances can change very rapidly with little warning. It has spurred people to make the quantum leap from ‘the thing I want to do or should be doing’ and ‘actually doing it’, especially when it comes to taking charge of their financial future," said Atul Shinghal, founder and chief executive officer, Scripbox.

As much as 41% of the survey respondents revealed that their most important goal right now was to build a financial plan, while 31% said they will prioritise saving for retirement. In contrast, the top financial goal last year was to build an emergency corpus.

In terms of biggest regrets, 30% of survey respondents cited not having a financial plan to be their topmost investment mistake followed by not saving enough (25%).

Apart from maturity in terms of investment decisions, Indians have also become more comfortable with digital platforms for financial planning during the last year.

As per the survey, 51% of respondents said they would turn to a digital investment platform while 41% would consult a personal financial adviser to help them take effective control of their finances and build discipline in financial matters. Compared to the last year’s survey, only 37% of respondents said they would prioritize growing their wealth by using a digital investment platform, while 47% had said that they would prefer to do this on their own or consult their friends and family.

The yearly survey, being conducted since 2019, showed that Indians understand the concept of financial freedom. However, the confidence to achieve this was low over the past two years.

The latest survey revealed that 25% Indians are now confident about achieving financial freedom while 48% mentioned that they are unsure and 26% say they do not know how. In last year’s survey, nearly 70% of respondents said they were unsure of their plan to manage their personal finances effectively.

“There are three key tenets to growing wealth. The first is to save regularly, then to invest that saving with a purpose on the basis of a plan, and monitor progress against that plan systematically. This journey is best navigated with the help of an expert by your side. This year’s survey clearly indicates that this is what Indians are seeking, someone to help them with their financial planning," said Shinghal.

