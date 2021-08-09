60% Indians stayed invested despite market volatility due to covid, says survey

As per the survey, 51% of respondents said they would turn to a digital investment platform while 41% would consult a personal financial adviser to help them take effective control of their finances and build discipline in financial matters. Compared to the last year’s survey, only 37% of respondents said they would prioritize growing their wealth by using a digital investment platform, while 47% had said that they would prefer to do this on their own or consult their friends and family.