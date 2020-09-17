60 lakh lives covered under covid-19 health policies, says Irdai chairman

“Kavach and Rakshak are both small-ticket policies because they are short-duration products. Premiums too in most cases are under ₹1,000, so I am of the view that 60 lakh is not a very big number given the country’s population. These policies are not huge revenue churners for insurers, but they will help companies in reaching out to customers so they can cross-sell regular health policies once the covid-19-specific policies lapse," said Naval Goel, founder and CEO of PolicyX, an online insurance aggregator.