₹60 lakh salary: Here is how to calculate final tax liability after surcharge under new tax regime

An annual salary of ₹60 lakh requires one additional step in tax calculation under the new tax regime compared to lower income levels. In addition to applying slab-wise tax rates, taxpayers must also account for a 10% surcharge, which applies once taxable income exceeds ₹50 lakh.
Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how the tax is calculated.
|Particulars
|Amount
|Gross annual salary
|₹60,00,000
|Less: Standard deduction
|₹75,000
|Taxable income
|₹59,25,000
Before calculating tax, salaried individuals can claim a standard deduction of ₹75,000 under the new tax regime. As a result, although the employee earns ₹60 lakh, tax is calculated only on ₹59.25 lakh.
|Tax Slab
|Rate
|Tax
|Up to ₹4 lakh
|Nil
|₹0
|₹4 lakh – ₹8 lakh
|5%
|₹20,000
|₹8 lakh – ₹12 lakh
|10%
|₹40,000
|₹12 lakh – ₹16 lakh
|15%
|₹60,000
|₹16 lakh – ₹20 lakh
|20%
|₹80,000
|₹20 lakh – ₹24 lakh
|25%
|₹1,00,000
|₹24 lakh – ₹59.25 lakh ( ₹35.25 lakh)
|30%
|₹10,57,500
|Total Income Tax
|₹13,57,500
|Surcharge @10%
|₹1,35,750
|Tax + Surcharge
|₹14,93,250
|Health & Education Cess @4%
|₹59,730
|Final Tax Liability
|₹15,52,980
Note: This calculation assumes an annual salary of ₹60 lakh under the new tax regime for AY 2026–27 (FY 2025–26). Actual tax liability may vary depending on the exemptions, deductions, and marginal relief claimed.
After deducting the standard deduction, the taxable income is ₹59.25 lakh.
Under the new tax regime, income is taxed progressively across different slabs. In this case, only the income above ₹24 lakh, i.e., ₹35.25 lakh, falls into the 30% tax slab. Based on the slab-wise calculation, the total income tax comes to ₹13,57,500.
Surcharge: Since the taxable income exceeds ₹50 lakh, a surcharge of 10% is applicable on the income tax payable. Under the new tax regime, the surcharge rate is 10% for income between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, with higher rates applying to higher income levels.
In this case, the surcharge comes out to ₹1,35,750. After adding the surcharge, the tax plus surcharge amount becomes ₹14,93,250.
Health and education cess: At the end, a 4% health and education cess is levied on the tax (including surcharge amount). The cess in this case is ₹59,730.
Therefore, the final tax liability on a salary of ₹60 lakh under the new tax regime is ₹15,52,980.
Effective tax rate = Final tax liability ÷ Gross salary × 100
= ₹15,52,980 ÷ ₹60,00,000 × 100
= 25.88%
The effective tax rate is 25.88%, which is the final tax liability as a percentage of the gross annual salary.
A taxpayer earning more than ₹50 lakh in a financial year is liable to pay a surcharge of 10% under the new tax regime. This surcharge is calculated on the income tax payable after deductions and exemptions are applied, not on the gross salary.
Even after accounting for the surcharge and cess, the effective tax rate remains lower than the highest tax rate of 30% in the new regime, providing a more accurate measure of the actual tax burden on a ₹60 lakh salary.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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