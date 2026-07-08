₹60 lakh salary: Here is how to calculate final tax liability after surcharge under new tax regime

A 60 lakh salary attracts a surcharge of 10% under the new tax regime in addition to slab-wise income tax and 4% health and education cess. In this case, the final tax liability comes to 15.53 lakh, resulting in an effective tax rate of 25.88%.

Sheetal Goel
Published8 Jul 2026, 12:13 PM IST
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 lakh salary: Here's how to calculate the final tax liability after surcharge (AI-Generated Image)
₹60 lakh salary: Here's how to calculate the final tax liability after surcharge (AI-Generated Image)

An annual salary of 60 lakh requires one additional step in tax calculation under the new tax regime compared to lower income levels. In addition to applying slab-wise tax rates, taxpayers must also account for a 10% surcharge, which applies once taxable income exceeds 50 lakh.

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how the tax is calculated.

How is tax calculated on a 60 lakh salary in the new tax regime?

Step 1: Claim the standard deduction

ParticularsAmount
Gross annual salary 60,00,000
Less: Standard deduction 75,000
Taxable income 59,25,000

Before calculating tax, salaried individuals can claim a standard deduction of 75,000 under the new tax regime. As a result, although the employee earns 60 lakh, tax is calculated only on 59.25 lakh.

Also Read | ₹30 lakh salary doesn't mean 30% tax in new regime: Here's why it's just 15.86%

Step 2: Calculate final tax liability after considering slab-wise rates, surcharge and health & education cess

Tax SlabRateTax
Up to 4 lakhNil 0
4 lakh – 8 lakh5% 20,000
8 lakh – 12 lakh10% 40,000
12 lakh – 16 lakh15% 60,000
16 lakh – 20 lakh20% 80,000
20 lakh – 24 lakh25% 1,00,000
24 lakh – 59.25 lakh ( 35.25 lakh)30% 10,57,500
Total Income Tax 13,57,500
Surcharge @10% 1,35,750
Tax + Surcharge 14,93,250
Health & Education Cess @4% 59,730
Final Tax Liability 15,52,980

Note: This calculation assumes an annual salary of 60 lakh under the new tax regime for AY 2026–27 (FY 2025–26). Actual tax liability may vary depending on the exemptions, deductions, and marginal relief claimed.

After deducting the standard deduction, the taxable income is 59.25 lakh.

Under the new tax regime, income is taxed progressively across different slabs. In this case, only the income above 24 lakh, i.e., 35.25 lakh, falls into the 30% tax slab. Based on the slab-wise calculation, the total income tax comes to 13,57,500.

Surcharge: Since the taxable income exceeds 50 lakh, a surcharge of 10% is applicable on the income tax payable. Under the new tax regime, the surcharge rate is 10% for income between 50 lakh and 1 crore, with higher rates applying to higher income levels.

In this case, the surcharge comes out to 1,35,750. After adding the surcharge, the tax plus surcharge amount becomes 14,93,250.

Health and education cess: At the end, a 4% health and education cess is levied on the tax (including surcharge amount). The cess in this case is 59,730.

Therefore, the final tax liability on a salary of 60 lakh under the new tax regime is 15,52,980.

Step 3: Calculate the effective tax rate

Effective tax rate = Final tax liability ÷ Gross salary × 100

= 15,52,980 ÷ 60,00,000 × 100

= 25.88%

The effective tax rate is 25.88%, which is the final tax liability as a percentage of the gross annual salary.

Also Read | ₹14.65 lakh salary? How to legally make your tax liability zero under new regime

How does the surcharge affect the effective tax rate?

A taxpayer earning more than 50 lakh in a financial year is liable to pay a surcharge of 10% under the new tax regime. This surcharge is calculated on the income tax payable after deductions and exemptions are applied, not on the gross salary.

Even after accounting for the surcharge and cess, the effective tax rate remains lower than the highest tax rate of 30% in the new regime, providing a more accurate measure of the actual tax burden on a 60 lakh salary.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Standard DeductionTaxIncome Tax Returns
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