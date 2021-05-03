60% of sum received from NPS is tax-free

NPS contribution: We have assumed that you have attained 60 years of age and hold a tier-1 account. As per I-T laws, any payment from the NPS Trust to an assessee on closure of his account or on his opting out of the pension scheme to the extent it does not exceed 60% of the total amount payable is tax-free. Accordingly, out of the total amount payable to you, 60% of the amount received shall be exempt from tax. Further, in case you choose to invest the balance 40% of the accumulated balance to purchase a life annuity from any life insurance company registered with the PFRDA, the entire residual lump sum amount received by you shall be considered exempt. However, any annuity received thereafter shall be taxable in your hands.

