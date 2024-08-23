A time-honored strategy puts your retirement at risk of financial ruin
Spencer Jakab , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Aug 2024, 03:54 PM IST
SummaryThe tried-and-true 60/40 portfolio and 4% withdrawal rate in retirement could lead to “catastrophic” outcomes if markets behave differently than in the past.
Two years ago Vanguard published a note for its clients titled “Like the phoenix, the 60/40 portfolio will rise again."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less