A time-honored strategy puts your retirement at risk of financial ruin

But owning lots of bonds also means settling for lower returns–another form of risk. After all, $100 invested in the stock market in 1928 turned into $787,018 by the beginning of this year, more than 100 times as much as owning Treasury notes and 350 times as much as short-term Treasury bills. No less an investor than Warren Buffett has told the trustees of his will to invest 90% of his wife’s inheritance in a stock index fund and just 10% in short-term Treasury bills.