61% millennials willing to switch banks for digital-only experience: Survey

Among Gen Z, and Gen X, millennials, 61%, are most likely to switch to a fully digital bank in the future for services such as 24X7 accessibility to banking, remote banking experience in place of crowded branch visits and ease of banking, all of which are provided by a digital bank. Cashbacks and rewards appeal more to the millennials than the GenX, while the older cohort is more likely to find the round-the-clock accessibility as well as ease and convenience of banking the biggest advantage of digital banking, as per the survey.