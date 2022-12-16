65% of men take investment decisions independently: Study

Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Investment Managers, said, “At DSP, we believe in evidence-based insights and applying them to the initiatives that we undertake. The insights on investor behaviour and attitudes from the survey can also help us better decode investor needs and design our conversation and investor journeys to guide them to meet their goals. We are keen to be valuable to women investors as well as we realize they need to have an independent understanding of their finances and investing for the same. We will leverage these insights and aim to build a tribe of women investors. We will also share these insights with our MFDs to help them understand and enable better client experiences."