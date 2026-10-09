₹66 lakh tax penalty over son’s ₹1.1 crore flat: How senior citizen won ITAT relief

A senior citizen in Navi Mumbai faced a 2.20 crore tax addition after the Income Tax Department treated two documents for the same flat as separate purchases. The ITAT granted relief, highlighting why joint ownership alone does not establish who funded a property and why payment records matter.

Shivam Shukla
Published9 Oct 2026, 11:13 AM IST
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ITAT relief for a senior citizen after the tax department counted the same <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 crore flat purchase twice, adding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.20 crore as unexplained investment. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
ITAT relief for a senior citizen after the tax department counted the same ₹1.10 crore flat purchase twice, adding ₹2.20 crore as unexplained investment. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

A property investment intended to help a family secure a home turned into a tax dispute for a senior citizen in Navi Mumbai after her son included her as a joint owner of a flat purchased for 1.10 crore. The Income Tax Department treated two documents relating to the same property as separate purchases and subsequently made a 2.20 crore addition to her taxable income.

However, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), in an order dated 23 September 2026, granted relief to the senior citizen after finding that the same property transaction had been counted twice.

What are the basic facts of the case?

Jaishri Pande, a senior citizen with no independent source of income, had not filed an income tax return for the relevant assessment year. The tax authorities initiated scrutiny after the Risk Management System (RMS) flagged two entries relating to property transactions, each valued at 1.10 crore.

The entries were dated 18 September and 5 November 2015. The assessing officer (AO) treated them as two separate purchases and reopened her assessment. A notice under Section 148 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, was issued on 26 March 2023. On 29 February 2024, the AO completed the reassessment and added 2.20 crore as an ‘unexplained investment’. The department also imposed penalties totalling about 66.2 lakh.

Pande's appeals were initially rejected because they were filed late. Before the tribunal, she explained that the notices had been sent to her old address, recorded in her PAN details and had not reached her.

She said she learnt of the tax demands and discrepancies only on 4 February 2026 and acted promptly thereafter.

After reviewing the circumstances, the ITAT accepted her explanation for the delay, condoned it and proceeded to examine the case on its merits.

Also Read | ITAT quashes reassessment notice in ₹50 lakh tax disclosure case, here's why

Why did the ITAT rule in the senior citizen's favour?

The tribunal concluded that the agreement for sale registered on September 18, 2015, and the deed of assignment executed on November 5, 2015, pertained to the same flat in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. The documents were found to be inadequate in order to clearly establish two separate purchases or payments.

Furthermore, the banking records and data submitted by Jaishri Pande also identified her son, Manu Pande, as the principal borrower and her as a co-applicant on a housing loan totalling 1,09,71,988. Therefore, the tribunal held that the mere mention or appearance as a joint owner in a registered document does not establish that the person funded the entire purchase of the property.

What are the important lessons for taxpayers from this case?

The key lessons from this decision are as follows:

  1. Buyers should focus on preserving the fundamental documents associated with the property sale and purchase.
  2. Sale agreements, loan sanction bank details, letters, and disbursement record timelines are all vital aspects that must be carefully considered and preserved.
  3. The focus must be on the source of funds and on every person’s contributions. These aspects must be clearly established and detailed in written form to avoid discrepancies later.
  4. It is also vital for senior citizens to keep their PAN details, contact details, email addresses, phone numbers, income tax e-filing details, and other basic information up to date to avoid missing tax notices.
  5. Taxpayers should also have a basic understanding of legal procedures, tax compliance requirements, and their responsibilities.

Also Read | Delhi ITAT ruling: Why taxpayer escaped tax on foreign currency found in raid

In summary, joint ownership alone does not establish an unexplained investment; the actual transaction documents, payment trail, and other core aspects matter. These factors should not be overlooked by taxpayers, as they are key to ensuring meaningful compliance with tax authorities.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax or legal advice. The facts discussed are illustrative, and tax outcomes depend on the facts of each case and applicable law. For complete details, refer to the relevant order on the official ITAT website.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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