6th vs 7th vs 8th Pay Commission: Why the widening basic pay gap is drawing attention

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to introduce major changes and salary revisions for millions of central government employees and pensioners when it submits its recommendations. However, beyond the expected hike in salaries and pensions, another issue gaining attention is the widening gap between the lowest and highest basic pay levels and payment structures in government services.

The 8th Pay Commission recommendations will have a widespread impact on about 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners. When combined, this totals to about 1.19 crore beneficiaries.

Pay parity emerges as key 8th Pay Commission issue India has a pay commission every 10 years. Over the years, these pay commissions have worked to improve compensation, payment structures and pensions for central government employees and pensioners across all grades. However, the increases at the top and bottom of the pay structure have not moved in tandem, i.e., in a way that keeps the pay difference aligned.

As explained by Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar, the minimum basic pay increased from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. During the same period, the maximum basic pay rose from ₹80,000 to ₹2.5 lakh.

He added, "Alongside discussions on pay hikes, the 8th Pay Commission has also sparked a debate around pay parity across different levels of government service. While the minimum basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000 under the 7th, the maximum basic pay increased from ₹80,000 to ₹2.5 lakh over the same period. As a result, the ratio between the highest and lowest basic pay moved from about 11.4 times to 13.9 times. Some employee bodies have argued for a narrower pay ratio in their submissions to the commission. The challenge for the 8th Pay Commission will be to balance inflation, fiscal sustainability and the overall structure of government compensation while designing a pay framework that remains equitable across different levels of service."

Basic pay gap widens across pay commissions

Pay Commission Min Basic Pay Max Basic Pay Ratio 4th ₹ 750 ₹ 8,000 1:10.7 5th ₹ 2,550 ₹ 26,000 1:10.2 6th ₹ 7,000 ₹ 80,000 1:11.4 7th ₹ 18,000 ₹ 2,50,000 1:13.9

Note: The data discussed above is illustrative and highlights pay gaps. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to focus on a more equitable and balanced pay structure for employees working at all levels.

These figures show how the pay differential within government service has widened over the years. Given that salary revisions across all levels have resulted in all employee segments benefiting, the increase in the highest pay brackets outpaced the growth in minimum basic pay. This has resulted in a larger compensation gap.

Widening pay gap gains significance ahead of 8th Pay Commission The widening pay gap has become increasingly relevant ahead of the 8th Pay Commission. The Commission continues to hold meetings and discussions with employee unions, pensioners and other stakeholders, amid a clear push from the unions for a more equitable payment structure.

The advocates of a narrower pay ratio argue that reducing disparities can improve perceptions of fairness and bonding within the government workforce, while also ensuring that lower-paid employees receive a relatively larger salary boost.

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The government will have to weigh the fiscal implications of any major restructuring or amendments, especially at a time when balancing expenditure commitments remains a well-defined priority.