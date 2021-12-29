7 best money making options in 2022: Take your pick

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The year 2021 was turbulent due to the covid pandemic. But the havoc created by the virus had very little effect on the stock markets. In fact, 2021 was a good year for the financial markets. Mutual fund investors were thrilled to see their investments churning out good returns in 2021.The 30-share benchmark has added a whopping ₹72 lakh crore during 2021 to investors' wealth. The BSE Sensex made history this year by breaching the 50,000-mark for the first time ever. It was also the year of blockbuster IPOs. As we enter 2022, experts list out these options investors can make to make more money in 2022 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The year 2021 was turbulent due to the covid pandemic. But the havoc created by the virus had very little effect on the stock markets. In fact, 2021 was a good year for the financial markets. Mutual fund investors were thrilled to see their investments churning out good returns in 2021.The 30-share benchmark has added a whopping ₹72 lakh crore during 2021 to investors' wealth. The BSE Sensex made history this year by breaching the 50,000-mark for the first time ever. It was also the year of blockbuster IPOs. As we enter 2022, experts list out these options investors can make to make more money in 2022

1) Cryptocurrencies Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Cryptocurrencies are one of the booming investment areas in the current scenario, they are digital currencies that have no physical presence. They have proved to be one of the greatest investments along with crypto mining, as this technology keeps involving it is believed that cryptocurrencies might overtake traditional assets as an investment option. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin have given massive returns recently, says Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director-Proficient Equities Limited {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Stocks

Five top stocks recommendations for the upcoming year 2022 which includes PSU lender State Bank of India (SBI), GAIL, HDFC Bank, TCS and ONGC, says Dr Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research-ShareIndia

3) Real estate {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They are one of the evergreen investment options to date, real estate is going to boom in the coming days, one can even look for REIT’s if the capital is small, says Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director-Proficient Equities Limited.

Covid has impacted commercial real estate much. Due to which the property rates have touched an all-time low. Looking into the scenario, a better way to channel investments in 2022 is buying such a commercial property and turning it into a co-working space. Co-working spaces are the need of the hour as it includes no fixed charges and most offices are thinking of adopting it. As demand for co-working spaces potentially rises, you can consider buying office space and aim at yielding maximum profits as compared to other investments by renting it out as co-working spaces, says Nakul Mathur, Managing Director- Avanta India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Virtual Assets in Metaverse

Recently metaverse has been of a hype where people can buy virtual assets on virtual worlds (metaverse), they even include plots of lands, statues, parks being sold for millions of dollars, says Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director-Proficient Equities Limited.

6) Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SCSS is a post office savings scheme for senior citizens that offers safety and regular income to its investors. It is also a tax-saving plan. It suits retired investors looking for a low-risk investment option. The investment in SCSS is eligible for tax exemption under Section 80C. The current rate of interest offered under this scheme is 7.4% per annum, says Dr Ravi Singh- Vice President & Head of Research ShareIndia

7) National Pension Scheme (NPS)

NPS is a retirement benefits scheme introduced by the Government of India to facilitate a regular income post-retirement to all subscribers. PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) is the governing body for NPS. It is a voluntary scheme for all citizens of India. You have the flexibility to select or change the POP (Point of Presence), investment pattern and fund manager. This ensures that you can optimize returns as per your comfort with various asset classes (Equity, Corporate Bonds, Government Securities and Alternate Assets) and fund managers and offer triple tax benefits, says Dr Ravi Singh- Vice President & Head of Research ShareIndia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.