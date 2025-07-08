7 best super-premium credit cards with top travel, dining, and golf perks

High-end credit cards are well-suited for people who want the exclusivity and luxury, complete with the best financial benefits. They offer more than just a credit card by granting access to opportunities and amenities often reserved for the affluent.
Super-premium credit cards
Joining fees
Axis Bank Primus Credit Card
₹5,00,000 + GST
HSBC Taj Credit Card
₹1,10,000 + GST
American Express Platinum Charge Card
₹66,000 + GST
Axis Bank Burgundy Private Credit Card
₹50,000 + GST
Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card
₹50,000 + GST
IDFC First Private Credit Card
Rs. 50,000 + GST
YES Private Credit Card
Rs. 50,000 + GST
(Source: Card Insider & PaisaBazaar)
Note: Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates as interest rates, fees & charges are subjected to change.
In conclusion, super-premium credit cards, designed for people who seek convenience, prestige, and unique experiences, are a way of life and not just a financial product. The trick is to find the right card to fit your lifestyle benefits, personal or professional. Some mid-tier premium cards potentially offer better value if your spending is more modest, or you seldom take advantage of the benefits.
