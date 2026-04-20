7 common mutual fund mistakes beginners must avoid in volatile markets

Stopping SIPs during market corrections: Panic can force people to behave differently. For example, currently, the tensions related to the US-Iran war have resurfaced. This is yet another time when you should not stop your SIPs in the fear of impending doom. During such market declines, SIPs work best through rupee-cost averaging. So you should plan accordingly.

Chasing past top performers: Every market cycle is different. Last year's winners rarely repeat their performance, usually because valuations become expensive. Market cycles also shift, especially in geopolitically sensitive sectors, which is why avoid chasing past performers.

Confusing NAV drops with real losses: A falling NAV does not mean a permanent loss; it merely reflects current market sentiment. It often signals an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate more units and continue on their journey of wealth creation.

Trying to time the market: Even market veterans like Warren Buffett , Charlie Munger, and Peter Lynch have struggled to time market entries perfectly. They have discussed this in many of their publicly available interactions. That is why clear consistency and devoted investing beat predictions in uncertain market environments.

Ignoring asset allocation: Gold, equities, mutual funds, bonds, fixed deposits, real estate, and currency are examples of asset classes. As a sensible investor, it is your responsibility to carefully diversify your investments across different asset classes to prevent underperformance during severe market downturns. For example, overexposing to equities during global uncertainty can increase risk. Balance during such circumstances is indispensable for both growth and wealth conservation.

Reacting to global headlines: Wars such as the current Russia-Ukraine war and the dispute between the US and Iran can definitely create panic and noise. Still, long-term investing demands staying away from the herd and complete emotional detachment on an investor's part. That is why avoid falling for pessimistic news in difficult times; try to stay away from the herd mentality, and continue your SIPs peacefully to build long-term wealth through sensible investing.