7 common mutual fund mistakes beginners must avoid in volatile markets

Mutual fund mistakes can erode returns during volatile markets as investors react to fear, stop SIPs, chase performance, and ignore asset allocation, while disciplined investing builds long-term wealth in any country.

Shivam Shukla
Published20 Apr 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Mutual fund SIP investing discipline is a must during market volatility for long-term wealth creation.
Mutual fund SIP investing discipline is a must during market volatility for long-term wealth creation.

In a world shaken by ongoing wars, equity market swings, and inflation shocks, investing can easily feel like navigating a storm. Even more so when you take into consideration the fact that the benchmark Nifty 50 index has stayed flat over the last year.

Still, amid the pessimism and noise, one truth continues to stand tall: wealth is built not by reacting to fearful headlines, but by staying grounded and disciplined in your investing journey.

As mutual fund SIPs in the country continue to attract record inflows in 2026, despite ongoing global geopolitical uncertainty related to the US-Iran war, the real challenge for beginners is not where to invest; it is what not to do.

Expert Views

Manish Jain, Deputy CEO, Choice Mutual Fund, added to this, highlighting the shift in investor behaviour. He said, “Any new investor needs to understand that in the last 10 years India’s market architecture has totally changed. Domestic capital’s ability to absorb foreign sell-off is far greater than it used to be. FPI to DII ratio from 1.99 inverted to <1.”

He further stated, “SIP stoppages peak at market bottoms. Peak stoppages typically occur within 1–2 months of the Nifty low. Recently, March stoppages were >100%, and look what markets are doing in April. Nifty is up around 10% from the bottom. The first recovery is the fastest. Stopped SIPs miss this window completely. Investors who stopped SIPs missed a +51% rally (COVID – 8 months), +22% rally (2022 – 5 months) and +16% rally (2025 – 6 months) — only to re-enter at higher Nifty levels, permanently locking in a behavioural loss.”

Significance of boring consistency in investing

Explaining his perspective on the three major sins of investing in mutual funds and how boring it is that consistency is all that matters, he elucidated. “Three sins: cancelling SIPs mid-correction (destroying rupee-cost averaging), chasing last cycle's winner, and mistaking NAV dip for permanent loss. Markets price in tomorrow; you're reacting to yesterday's headline. Boring consistency beats brilliant timing. Always."

Also Read | SIP inflows hit record ₹32,087 crore in March 2026: 5 reasons to stay invested

Keeping these important aspects in mind, and strong AMFI data showing SIP inflows have touched 32,087 crore in March 2026, here are some of the most common mistakes all mutual fund investors should avoid today to keep their portfolios churning and compounding meaningfully even amid difficult-to-digest headlines.

7 mutual fund mistakes to avoid in a volatile market

  1. Stopping SIPs during market corrections: Panic can force people to behave differently. For example, currently, the tensions related to the US-Iran war have resurfaced. This is yet another time when you should not stop your SIPs in the fear of impending doom. During such market declines, SIPs work best through rupee-cost averaging. So you should plan accordingly.
  2. Chasing past top performers: Every market cycle is different. Last year's winners rarely repeat their performance, usually because valuations become expensive. Market cycles also shift, especially in geopolitically sensitive sectors, which is why avoid chasing past performers.
  3. Confusing NAV drops with real losses: A falling NAV does not mean a permanent loss; it merely reflects current market sentiment. It often signals an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate more units and continue on their journey of wealth creation.
  4. Trying to time the market: Even market veterans like Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Peter Lynch have struggled to time market entries perfectly. They have discussed this in many of their publicly available interactions. That is why clear consistency and devoted investing beat predictions in uncertain market environments.
  5. Ignoring asset allocation: Gold, equities, mutual funds, bonds, fixed deposits, real estate, and currency are examples of asset classes. As a sensible investor, it is your responsibility to carefully diversify your investments across different asset classes to prevent underperformance during severe market downturns. For example, overexposing to equities during global uncertainty can increase risk. Balance during such circumstances is indispensable for both growth and wealth conservation.
  6. Reacting to global headlines: Wars such as the current Russia-Ukraine war and the dispute between the US and Iran can definitely create panic and noise. Still, long-term investing demands staying away from the herd and complete emotional detachment on an investor's part. That is why avoid falling for pessimistic news in difficult times; try to stay away from the herd mentality, and continue your SIPs peacefully to build long-term wealth through sensible investing.
  7. Lack of clear financial goals: Investing without an objective can lead to poor decisions and stress later. That is why: be clear, define timelines, and understand your risk-taking appetite early.

In conclusion, mutual fund SIPs continue to remain a powerful tool for wealth creation for investors across the country. On your part, it is your responsibility to avoid the above-discussed common mistakes and understand fundamentals before making investments.

Also Read | Mutual Fund SIP: Why is making the first crore the hardest thing to do?

Ultimately, do remember, before you lock in on any particular investment, it is prudent to have a clear discussion with a certified financial advisor so that your investments can be planned in accordance with your risk tolerance and long-term economic objectives.

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Mutual FundMutual FundsMutual Fund InvestmentMutual Fund InvestingPersonal FinancePersonal Finance Mistakes
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