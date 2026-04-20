7 common mutual fund mistakes beginners must avoid in volatile markets

In a world shaken by ongoing wars, equity market swings, and inflation shocks, investing can easily feel like navigating a storm. Even more so when you take into consideration the fact that the benchmark Nifty 50 index has stayed flat over the last year.
Still, amid the pessimism and noise, one truth continues to stand tall: wealth is built not by reacting to fearful headlines, but by staying grounded and disciplined in your investing journey.
As mutual fund SIPs in the country continue to attract record inflows in 2026, despite ongoing global geopolitical uncertainty related to the US-Iran war, the real challenge for beginners is not where to invest; it is what not to do.
Manish Jain, Deputy CEO, Choice Mutual Fund, added to this, highlighting the shift in investor behaviour. He said, “Any new investor needs to understand that in the last 10 years India’s market architecture has totally changed. Domestic capital’s ability to absorb foreign sell-off is far greater than it used to be. FPI to DII ratio from 1.99 inverted to <1.”
He further stated, “SIP stoppages peak at market bottoms. Peak stoppages typically occur within 1–2 months of the Nifty low. Recently, March stoppages were >100%, and look what markets are doing in April. Nifty is up around 10% from the bottom. The first recovery is the fastest. Stopped SIPs miss this window completely. Investors who stopped SIPs missed a +51% rally (COVID – 8 months), +22% rally (2022 – 5 months) and +16% rally (2025 – 6 months) — only to re-enter at higher Nifty levels, permanently locking in a behavioural loss.”
Explaining his perspective on the three major sins of investing in mutual funds and how boring it is that consistency is all that matters, he elucidated. “Three sins: cancelling SIPs mid-correction (destroying rupee-cost averaging), chasing last cycle's winner, and mistaking NAV dip for permanent loss. Markets price in tomorrow; you're reacting to yesterday's headline. Boring consistency beats brilliant timing. Always."
Keeping these important aspects in mind, and strong AMFI data showing SIP inflows have touched ₹32,087 crore in March 2026, here are some of the most common mistakes all mutual fund investors should avoid today to keep their portfolios churning and compounding meaningfully even amid difficult-to-digest headlines.
In conclusion, mutual fund SIPs continue to remain a powerful tool for wealth creation for investors across the country. On your part, it is your responsibility to avoid the above-discussed common mistakes and understand fundamentals before making investments.
Ultimately, do remember, before you lock in on any particular investment, it is prudent to have a clear discussion with a certified financial advisor so that your investments can be planned in accordance with your risk tolerance and long-term economic objectives.
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