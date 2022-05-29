7 DICGC insured savings accounts with 7% interest rates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Savings accounts are bank accounts that provide risk-free returns while still providing sufficient liquidity to manage your finances. Savings accounts are often used for short-term investments and to store funds in a safe location in case of an emergency.
Savings accounts are bank accounts that provide risk-free returns while still providing sufficient liquidity to manage your finances. Savings accounts are often used for short-term investments and to store funds in a safe location in case of an emergency. These accounts generate good returns but are not enough to keep up with inflation. In reality, investors should be aware that interest generated on all savings bank accounts up to ₹10,000 is tax-free under Section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act. As inflation continues to rise, opening a savings account with the highest possible interest rates would be a sensible move for your financial health. As a consequence, here are the seven DICGC insured savings accounts now giving the highest interest rate of 7% in the country.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 7% on savings bank deposits of more than Rs. 5 lakh and up to Rs. 1 crore starting May 19, 2022.
The bank is now providing savings account holders with a maximum rate of 7% on savings bank deposits of more than 1 lakh and up to 50 lakhs, effective March 4, 2022. According to Jana Small Finance Bank, for incremental balances exceeding Rs. 1 lac and up to Rs. 50 lacs, a 7.00 per cent interest rate would be granted.
Savings Account Balance
Interest Rate Per Annum
Upto 1 lakh
4.50%
More than 1 lakh and Upto 50 Lakhs
7.00%
More than 50 Lakhs and Upto 50 Crores
6.50%
More than Rs. 50 Crores
6.50%
Equitas Small Finance Bank
Equitas Small Finance Bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7% on savings bank deposits of above ₹5 lakhs and up to ₹2 crores as of March 21, 2022.
Daily Closing Balance
Rate Slab
Up to ₹ 1 lakh
3.50%
Above ₹ 1 lakh and upto ₹ 5 lakhs
6.00%
Above ₹ 5 lakhs and upto ₹ 2 crores
7.00%
Above ₹ 2 crores
5.50%
AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.00 per cent on savings account balances between INR 25 lacs and less than INR 1 crore, as per the applicable interest rates on savings bank deposits w.e.f. 5th October 2021.