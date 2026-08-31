7 factors to consider before closing education loan early: From penalty-free prepayment to emergency fund

Loan terms, interest structure and lender play a decisive role when considering early closure of education loan. Although prepayment of a loan can save future interest and free up your monthly income, but there are several factors one must consider before deciding to become debt free.
Providing protection to individual borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2014 introduced one of the most borrower-friendly policy changes. Borrowers no longer need to pay foreclosure or prepayment penalties on floating-rate education loans. This rule applies to floating-rate term loans sanctioned to individual borrowers.
However, many private banks and NBFCs imposed foreclosure charges if borrowers wanted to close their education loan early until 31 December 2025. This changed after RBI introduced Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, 2025 under which lenders can no longer charge foreclosure or prepayment penalties. This rule came into effect from 1January 2026 and applies to all eligible loans sanctioned or renewed after this date.
7 reasons to consider before closing education loan early
One must always look for a meaningful financial benefit before finishing an education loan ahead of schedule. From penalty-free prepayment to emergency fund, here are 7 reasons to consider before closing education loan early.
- The interest structures and terms of Education loans differ from lender to lender and depending on the date when the loan was sanctioned. Before making prepayment, consider sanction letter and loan agreement as some may be fixed-rate or have specific contractual conditions.
- The question about early repayment must take into account interest rate and the remaining amount of principal. Closing a loan is the best choice if the interest rate is relatively high and there are several years left. One can decide otherwise if the loan is already close to maturity.
- Save some amount for emergency fund- Don't use every rupee of your savings Though the feeling of becoming become debt-free is attractive but one should prioritise emergency fund over clearing dues. This will save the borrower from another untoward financial distress in case of sudden loss of job or halt in flow of income, making savings of few months of salary essential for immediate expenses.
- Consider tax exemption: Tax waivers must be considered while closing the loan as early payment does not always guarantee an increase in credit score.
- Get the exact foreclosure amount: Before making a prepayment, consult lender for a foreclosure or preclosure statement specifying the exact amount required to settle the loan. Review it carefully for any applicable charges, outstanding interest or other dues. After making the payment, obtain the loan closure letter or no-dues certificate and keep it safely for future reference.
- Ensure the security is released: If the loan was secured, confirm that the lender has returned or released any collateral, security documents or other assets held against the loan, as per the applicable process. RBI’s customer-service guidance states that lenders should release securities after repayment, subject to any legitimate lien or claim.
- Don’t rush the decision: Receiving a bonus or salary hike does not necessarily mean you should immediately use the money to repay loan. Compare the interest that can be saved through prepayment with the return one could reasonably expect by keeping the money invested.
Besides all these factors, consider the financial security and peace of mind that come with becoming debt-free. The right choice ultimately depends on individual financial situation.