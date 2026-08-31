7 factors to consider before closing education loan early: From penalty-free prepayment to emergency fund

Loan terms, interest structure and lender play a decisive role when considering early closure of education loan. Although prepayment of a loan can save future interest and free up your monthly income, but there are several factors one must consider before deciding to become debt free.

Providing protection to individual borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2014 introduced one of the most borrower-friendly policy changes. Borrowers no longer need to pay foreclosure or prepayment penalties on floating-rate education loans. This rule applies to floating-rate term loans sanctioned to individual borrowers.

However, many private banks and NBFCs imposed foreclosure charges if borrowers wanted to close their education loan early until 31 December 2025. This changed after RBI introduced Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, 2025 under which lenders can no longer charge foreclosure or prepayment penalties. This rule came into effect from 1January 2026 and applies to all eligible loans sanctioned or renewed after this date.

7 reasons to consider before closing education loan early One must always look for a meaningful financial benefit before finishing an education loan ahead of schedule. From penalty-free prepayment to emergency fund, here are 7 reasons to consider before closing education loan early.