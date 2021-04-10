7 features to know about secured credit cards

“Cardholders can easily access credit through their secured credit card to meet their short-term financial mismatches without closing their FDs prematurely. Most banks penalise premature withdrawal of FDs by charging a penal interest rate of up to 1%. This penal rate is then subtracted from the effective rate of interest of the fixed deposit, which is usually the lower of the original booked card rate and the card rate of the period for which the FD has been in effect," said Arora.