7 fixed income investment options that offer guaranteed returns

Public Provident Fund (PPF) : PPF is one of the safest fixed income investment as it does not bear any market risk. It is is fully secured with government guarantee. PPF has a maturity of 15 years which can be further extended by five more years. It allows premature withdrawals after five years of opening the account under certain circumstances. Only one account can be opened by a citizen. The contribution to PPF is eligible for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Currently, PPF offers an interest rate of 7.1% p.a. The interest rate does not remain fixed and the Government revises it every quarter.