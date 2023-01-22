7 golden tips to maximize ELSS fund returns

3. Tax gain harvesting in an ELSS fund is a strategy where an investor sells units of the fund that have appreciated in value, in order to realize a gain of upto ₹1 lac which is exempt from tax. This is to stop the gain amount from accumulating exceeding ₹1 lac as it leads to taxation of 10%. The investor can then use the proceeds to repurchase units of the same or similar ELSS fund to maintain their overall position. It is important to note that the lock-in period of 3 years for ELSS funds, which means that an investor cannot redeem the units before 3 years of the date of allotment.

