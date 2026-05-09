Your credit score is very important information. It plays a critical role in determining your creditworthiness, financial integrity, and borrowing potential, and can influence everything from loan clearances and approvals to credit card eligibility and borrowing expenses.

Given that most borrowers focus on timely repayments, there are still several lesser-known habits and oversights that can quietly weaken credit health over time, damage an individual's overall credit profile, and bring down credit scores.

Generally, these oversights go unnoticed until they begin impacting access to future credit. This makes it essential for borrowers to acknowledge them and try to resolve them at the earliest possible.

Subhankar Mishra, interim MD for Equifax Credit Information, adds to this saying, “One of the most overlooked risks to your credit health has nothing to do with your financial habits, but rather incorrect demographic details on your credit report. A mismatched address or phone number can lead to another individual's defaulted loans being mistakenly tagged to your profile. Borrowers must proactively review their reports not just for their repayment history, but to ensure their financial identity remains untangled."

Keeping these factors in mind, let us discuss several hidden credit behaviours that can quietly damage credit scores over time and affect overall financial credibility.

7 hidden credit behaviours that may be hurting your credit score

I. Ignoring errors in credit reports This goes without saying: your credit report is your responsibility. Make sure that you do not ignore errors or mistakes in your credit reports. Mistakes in personal details, duplicate loans marked in your name, or incorrectly reported defaults can result in your credit score being unfairly reduced if not rectified promptly.

II. High credit utilisation ratio When you avail a credit card, it generally comes with a credit limit. It is now your responsibility not to overextend your credit limit. This means that if you frequently use most of your available credit limit, it is a clear signal to future lenders of how credit-dependent you are. This can negatively affect your creditworthiness, credit score and overall credit profile.

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III. Applying for multiple loans together There are times when debt is unavoidable. In such circumstances, individuals tend to submit many loan/ credit application requests. Remember, this is not a very good way to present yourself to prospective lenders. The reason is that when too many loans or credit card applications are made within a short period, lenders may view borrowers as financially stressed and under pressure.

IV. Closing old credit cards suddenly Closing long-standing credit accounts, such as old credit cards and personal loans, reduces your credit history length. It can also make it difficult to secure future loans. Make sure you present yourself as a responsible borrower with a long history of regular debt repayment.

V. Missing small or delayed payments This is the most important factor of all. Even minor unpaid dues or delays in credit-related payments can have a very serious impact on your credit score and can put your credit report in bad standing. This is because missing due dates or defaulting are red flags that lenders take very seriously. Generally, loan applications and credit card requests are also rejected due to recent defaults or serious payment irregularities.

VI. Ignoring joint loan responsibilities Turning into a co-borrower on a loan should never be an emotional decision. Such a decision must be rational, objective and backed with professional guidance. This is because if the primary borrower misses EMIs or defaults, then this can cause problems for you. So you should never avoid joint loan liabilities; you should be responsible for them if you proceed as a co-borrower, knowing the complications involved.

VII. Failing to monitor inactive accounts Dormant accounts, such as bank, credit card, loan, or other financial accounts, if left unchecked, may become vulnerable to fraud, unauthorised use, or unnoticed penalties. To maintain your credit integrity, you should diligently monitor your inactive accounts and have them closed cleanly after clearing all dues, so that your borrowing integrity remains intact.

In conclusion, maintaining a strong credit score requires more than simply repaying loans on time. Regularly reviewing credit reports, managing borrowing wisely, staying devoted towards your finances and staying alert to hidden financial behaviours can help borrowers protect their long-term financial health and credibility.