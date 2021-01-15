7 home loan strategies for first-time borrowers

“This is the time to bargain hard as banks are offering schemes on both rates and fees to make up for the lost business from lockdown days. To get healthy loan growth, banks are pushing home loan aggressively in the Jan-Feb-Mar quarter of 2021 and schemes are available. Coming out of covid-19, there is also a scramble amongst lenders to get hold of customers with a strong credit history and a stable income profile. Case in point is the recent home loan scheme announced by State Bank of India (SBI) where has offered a further discount on rates based on the CIBIL Score and a loan amount of the borrower. There are schemes with concessions for women borrowers, processing fees waiver as well as discounts on digitally sourced loans," said Gupta.

