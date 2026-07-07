7 income tax limits every taxpayer should know to avoid notices and penalties

Tax compliance goes beyond filing your income tax return on time. Several provisions under the Income Tax Act, 1961, set limits on cash transactions and high-value financial dealings. Staying within these limits can help taxpayers avoid penalties, scrutiny and unnecessary legal complications.

Shivam Shukla
Published7 Jul 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Understanding income tax cash transaction limits helps taxpayers avoid penalties, notices and compliance-related financial complications.
Understanding income tax cash transaction limits helps taxpayers avoid penalties, notices and compliance-related financial complications.

To curb tax evasion and financial crimes, the Income-tax Act, 1961, prescribes several limits on cash transactions and other financial dealings. These rules are aimed at improving transparency, accountability and tax compliance.

Breaching these thresholds can lead to penalties, loss of tax benefits and increased scrutiny by the Income Tax Department. Whether you are accepting cash, making donations, withdrawing money, using your credit card or buying property, understanding these limits can help you stay compliant and avoid unnecessary notices.

Key income tax limits at a glance

Transaction

Limit

Possible consequence

Cash receipts (Section 269ST) 2 lakh or morePenalty equal to the amount received, subject to exceptions
Cash loans or deposits (Sections 269SS & 269T) 20,000 or morePenalty may equal the amount accepted or repaid in cash
Business cash payments (Section 40A(3))Above 10,000 a day to one personExpense may not qualify for tax deduction
Cash donationsAbove 2,000No deduction under Section 80G
Property transactions 30 lakh or more (or lower where notified)Transaction may be reported to the tax department
Cash withdrawalsAbove prescribed limits under Section 194NTDS may apply
High-value financial transactionsAs specified under SFT rulesTransactions may be reported to the tax department

Know these seven limits and their implications in detail

I. Limits on cash receipts

Under Section 269ST of the Income-tax Act, you cannot receive 2 lakh or more in cash from a person in a single day, for a single transaction, or in respect of one event or occasion. Violating this provision may attract a penalty equal to the amount received.

II. Cash loans and deposits limitations

Sections 269SS and 269T prohibit accepting or repaying loans or deposits of 20,000 or more in cash. Such transactions should be carried out through banking channels to remain compliant.

Also Read | ₹14.65 lakh salary? How to legally make your tax liability zero under new regime

III. Business expenses and limitations

Under Section 40A(3), businesses cannot claim a tax deduction for cash payments exceeding 10,000 in a day to a single person, except in specified circumstances.

IV. Limitations linked to cash donations

Donations exceeding 2,000 in cash do not qualify for tax deductions under Section 80G. To claim the deduction, donations should be made via bank or digital payment methods.

V. Property deals and associated limitations

Property purchases or sales worth 30 lakh or more, or a lower threshold where notified, may be reported to the Income Tax Department.

Further, cash payments or advances of 20,000 or more in property transactions are restricted under Section 269SS. This limit applies irrespective of the property's value.

VI. Limitations on cash withdrawals

Under Section 194N, banks may deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on cash withdrawals exceeding the prescribed limits, particularly for certain non-filers of income tax returns. The provision is intended to discourage large cash transactions.

VII. High-value transactions under Section 285BA

Under Section 285BA of the Income-tax Act, read with Rule 114E of the Income-tax Rules, banks and specified financial institutions must report certain high-value transactions to the Income Tax Department through the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT).

These reports help the department track financial activity, improve compliance and detect tax evasion. Taxpayers should ensure that such transactions are accurately disclosed in their income tax returns to avoid notices or scrutiny.

Also Read | ITR: What is assisted filing, who is eligible, and other top FAQs answered

Filing your income tax return on time is only one aspect of tax compliance. Staying within prescribed transaction limits, maintaining proper records and using banking or digital payment modes wherever possible can help you avoid penalties, notices and unnecessary scrutiny by the Income Tax Department.

Tax EvasionIncome Tax ReturnIncome Tax RefundIncome Tax ReturnsPersonal FinancePersonal Finance Mistakes
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