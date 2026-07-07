7 income tax limits every taxpayer should know to avoid notices and penalties

To curb tax evasion and financial crimes, the Income-tax Act, 1961, prescribes several limits on cash transactions and other financial dealings. These rules are aimed at improving transparency, accountability and tax compliance.
Breaching these thresholds can lead to penalties, loss of tax benefits and increased scrutiny by the Income Tax Department. Whether you are accepting cash, making donations, withdrawing money, using your credit card or buying property, understanding these limits can help you stay compliant and avoid unnecessary notices.
Transaction
Limit
Possible consequence
|Cash receipts (Section 269ST)
|₹2 lakh or more
|Penalty equal to the amount received, subject to exceptions
|Cash loans or deposits (Sections 269SS & 269T)
|₹20,000 or more
|Penalty may equal the amount accepted or repaid in cash
|Business cash payments (Section 40A(3))
|Above ₹10,000 a day to one person
|Expense may not qualify for tax deduction
|Cash donations
|Above ₹2,000
|No deduction under Section 80G
|Property transactions
|₹30 lakh or more (or lower where notified)
|Transaction may be reported to the tax department
|Cash withdrawals
|Above prescribed limits under Section 194N
|TDS may apply
|High-value financial transactions
|As specified under SFT rules
|Transactions may be reported to the tax department
Under Section 269ST of the Income-tax Act, you cannot receive ₹2 lakh or more in cash from a person in a single day, for a single transaction, or in respect of one event or occasion. Violating this provision may attract a penalty equal to the amount received.
Sections 269SS and 269T prohibit accepting or repaying loans or deposits of ₹20,000 or more in cash. Such transactions should be carried out through banking channels to remain compliant.
Under Section 40A(3), businesses cannot claim a tax deduction for cash payments exceeding ₹10,000 in a day to a single person, except in specified circumstances.
Donations exceeding ₹2,000 in cash do not qualify for tax deductions under Section 80G. To claim the deduction, donations should be made via bank or digital payment methods.
Property purchases or sales worth ₹30 lakh or more, or a lower threshold where notified, may be reported to the Income Tax Department.
Further, cash payments or advances of ₹20,000 or more in property transactions are restricted under Section 269SS. This limit applies irrespective of the property's value.
Under Section 194N, banks may deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on cash withdrawals exceeding the prescribed limits, particularly for certain non-filers of income tax returns. The provision is intended to discourage large cash transactions.
Under Section 285BA of the Income-tax Act, read with Rule 114E of the Income-tax Rules, banks and specified financial institutions must report certain high-value transactions to the Income Tax Department through the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT).
These reports help the department track financial activity, improve compliance and detect tax evasion. Taxpayers should ensure that such transactions are accurately disclosed in their income tax returns to avoid notices or scrutiny.
Filing your income tax return on time is only one aspect of tax compliance. Staying within prescribed transaction limits, maintaining proper records and using banking or digital payment modes wherever possible can help you avoid penalties, notices and unnecessary scrutiny by the Income Tax Department.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.