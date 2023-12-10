7 investing mantras by Nassim Nicholas Taleb that make him an outlier in the world of investments
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, widely recognized for successful investing, holds unconventional perspectives on investing and risk management. His strategies propose a highly cautious stance on undertaking risk before seeking returns on invested funds.
Nassim Nicholas Taleb emerges as a captivating and polarizing personality, particularly within the realms of finance and risk management. Renowned works such as “Fooled by Randomness", “The Black Swan", “Antifragile", and “Skin in the Game" have attained cult status, attracting investors and individuals keen on unravelling the intricacies of randomness and uncertainty.