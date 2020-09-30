7 investment options to earn better than bank FD returns

Low Bank fixed deposit (Bank FD) returns have made them unattractive for most investors. Bank FD interest rates have fallen to the levels as seen in 2004-05. SBI Bank is offering interest rates between 2.9% and 5.4% across different tenures. The current bank FD interest rates are almost at par with the savings bank account. In fact for shorter duration, the bank FDs offer lower interest than bank savings account. However there is no need to get disappointed. You can still earn slightly higher returns than a bank deposit with certain post office saving schemes, NPS and bank FDs of smaller banks. Take a look at the options: