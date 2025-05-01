7 key lessons from John Bogle’s classic, ‘The Little Book of Common Sense Investing’

John C. Bogle, the visionary founder of the Vanguard Group, transformed the investment world with his advocacy of low-cost index funds.

In his iconic book The Little Book of Common Sense Investing, first published in 2007, Bogle discusses decades of financial wisdom into thought-provoking and enlightening guidance for both retail investors and professionals.

Here are seven pivotal lessons from the book that can help investors make well-considered and prudent investment decisions.

1. Embrace low-cost index funds Bogle was an ardent supporter of low-cost index funds, funds that mirror the performance of the overall stock market. By minimising fees, investors can retain a larger share of returns, making index funds a reasonable and prudent choice for long-term wealth creation.

2. Beware of high fees Investment costs, such as management fees and transaction charges, can significantly erode returns over time. Bogle believed it was crucial to keep these expenses under control to maximise long-term investment growth.

Many new retail investors across global markets lose substantial value due to frequent buying and selling, as well as high transaction costs. This is a critical consideration and should be followed diligently to avoid unnecessary losses in equity markets.

3. Avoid market timing Markets, much like life, are inherently unpredictable. Attempting to forecast them often leads to suboptimal and poorly informed investment decisions. Bogle advocates for a calm, disciplined and well-considered investment philosophy, one that encourages consistent investing, while avoiding short-term greed and the futile temptation to perfectly time the market.

4. Understand what you own Investors must have a clear understanding of their investment holdings. This means having both a vision and a reason for including a particular company in the portfolio. Such clarity can support efficient portfolio management.

Bogle encourages sincere research and comprehensive analysis of the assets within one’s portfolio to make informed and educational investment decisions.

5. Focus on long-term goals Market volatility and short-term fluctuations due to global geopolitical developments are inevitable. To combat this situation, Bogle suggests maintaining a long-term perspective, allowing investments to grow over time without being swayed by transient market volatility.

In fact, investors should consider market volatility a friend and look for sensible investment ideas during it to build long-term wealth.

6. Diversify your portfolio No one asset class is perfect for long-term wealth creation. Diversification reduces risk by spreading investments across various asset classes, such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, gold, etc. Bogle advocates a well-diversified portfolio to safeguard against economic downturns and deep recessions in any one asset class.

Also Read | Rich Dad Poor Dad: 7 key money lessons every Indian should know

The most glaring examples of this can be seen in history, when the dot-com bubble crash of 2000-01 and the housing crash of 2007-08 had serious ramifications for these asset classes. During such difficult times, if an investor is well diversified across various asset classes, then the risk of capital decimation is automatically reduced immensely.

7. Stay the course Composure and consistency are the keys to investing. Bogle advises investors to remain steadfast in their investment ideology and long-term strategy. Investors should strongly resist the urge to make impulsive changes in their investment styles and portfolios based on market conditions and trends.