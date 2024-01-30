7 hidden tips on how to use credit card effectively
A credit card serves as an excellent and widely used financial instrument, providing the cardholder with a temporary line of credit and boosting purchasing capabilities. Nevertheless, misrepresentation and improper use of credit cards can lead to irreversible financial setbacks.
The noteworthy expansion of credit cards in India is a remarkable trend. Achieving the milestone of 100 million cards would be a significant accomplishment, indicating widespread acceptance and the growing significance of credit in the Indian economic landscape. The surge in growth can be ascribed to several factors, such as the escalation of disposable income, heightened digital adoption, a broadening range of offerings, and a dedicated focus on financial inclusion.