    Planning a vacation? 7 popular travel credit cards you may want to explore

    ICICI Bank offers a range of credit cards such as MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card, MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card, Emirates Skywards Rubyx Credit Card, Emirates Skywards Sapphiro Credit Card and ICICI Bank Accelero Credit Card.

    MintGenie Team
    Published3 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
    Credit Cards: A travel credit card typically helps you earn some reward points when you travel by air and/or train.
    Credit Cards: A travel credit card typically helps you earn some reward points when you travel by air and/or train. (Pexels)

    If you are smitten by a travel bug and want to make the most of your travel spend then getting a travel credit card is certainly a rational thing to do.

    A travel credit card typically helps you earn reward points when you travel by air and/or train. Additionally, it also gives you access to airport lounges at select airports. You become entitled to earn reward points on purchases made through these cards. And the reward points can also be used to buy airline tickets, for instance.

    It is noteworthy that before you opt for a credit card, you should make sure that it gives you a good deal overall in terms of reward points, annual fees, discounts and access to airport lounges.

    Here we list out the 7 popular credit cards offered by major banks.

    These are some of the popular travel credit cards:

    I. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card: This card gives access to over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide with complimentary lounge access.

    You can get 5X reward points on purchases made at Marks & Spencer, Myntra, Nykaa and Reliance Digital.

    II. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card: Amex Travel Rewards Credit Card offers platinum lounge access which includes 8 complimentary visits per year (limited to two complimentary visits per quarter) to airport lounges across India. It's an international card which is accepted worldwide.

    III. ICICI Bank Travel Credit Cards: This private lender offers a range of credit cards such as MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card, MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card, Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card and ICICI Bank Accelero Credit Card.

    These are the keys details of travel credit cards offered by ICICI Bank

    IV. IDFC First Wow! Credit Card: The applicant needs to hold a fixed deposit account in cumulative, reinvest and auto renew mode. The minimum deposit is of 10,000.

    This credit card offers zero forex markup charges. You can withdraw cash upto 100 percent of FD value. This card is accepted across the globe.

    V. Kotak Travel Credit Card: This allows you to redeem rewards points for airfare tickets. The annual fee is waived for annual spends over one lakh.

    VI. IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card: This credit card by HDFC Bank helps you get 5 reward points for every 100 spent on the IRCTC ticketing website and Rail Connect App. You can also earn one reward point for every 100 spent on all other purchases.,

    VII. Axis Bank: Axis Bank offers ATLAS credit card which is an airlines agnostic travel credit card that enables you to make the most of every travel you make. It offers access to lounges in domestic as well as international airports to primary as well as accompanying guests. The card also offers upto 25 percent discount at restaurants via EazyDiner.

    3 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
    Planning a vacation? 7 popular travel credit cards you may want to explore
