7 private banks giving 6 to 7% returns on 1 to 2 year FDs for senior citizens

The latest repo rate rise by the RBI to 4.90 per cent has spurred many debt investors to fall back in love with fixed deposits since banks are set to raise interest rates further on deposit products in the near future. It is a very good time to book fixed deposits for investors who have a low-risk appetite and are looking for fixed income to create wealth. However, one thing to keep in mind is that it is better to look for short term fixed deposits (FDs) because historically, whenever interest rates rise in the economy, banks raise deposit rates on short term fixed deposits and later on long term deposits. The rationale behind this is that if you book fixed deposits for the long term and interest rates rise in the future, you will be penalised if you make a premature withdrawal to book fresh FDs at higher interest rates. So, in the current environment, it is best to book short to mid-term deposits, and we have identified seven private sector banks that are paying senior citizens 6 to 7 per cent returns on short-term fixed deposits of one to two years.

