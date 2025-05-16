7 proven strategies to build an emergency fund in 2025

In the face of ever escalating household debt and economic challenges, families in India are re-analysing their financial goals and objectives.
The focus has now shifted on building robust emergency funds with a renewed emphasis on planning things efficiently. Recent data underlines the significance of this financial preparedness.
According to a recent report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, household debt in India has surged to 43.5% of GDP in the first half of FY25, up from 37.9% in FY23. This increase is attributed to a serious rise in non-housing personal loans, which now constitute 32.3% of GDP.
Further, household net financial savings (HHNFS) have shown a modest recovery, rising to 7.3% of GDP in H1FY25 from a 47-year low of 5.0% in FY23.
Financial experts and market veterans recommend that individuals should aim to save between three to six months worth of essential expenses. For example, a family with monthly expenditure of ₹50,000 should consider setting aside ₹1.5 lakhs to ₹3 lakhs as an emergency corpus.
Still, it is also crucial to acknowledge the fact that the exact amount of saving for emergency fund creation should be tailored to individual circumstances, upon proper consultation with a certified financial advisor.
Furthermore, complementing your emergency fund with a reasonable health insurance policy from a reputable company is also a prudent thing to consider.
As medical emergencies are a common cause of financial strain. Therefore, while formulating a new emergency fund you should take into consideration the following economic indicators as well:
Hence, in today’s volatile economic backdrop, building and sustaining an emergency fund is no longer optional. It is indispensable and crucially essential now.
That is why to meet these expectations, you should adopt a disciplined savings habit and make informed financial choices by starting small, staying consistent and prioritising basic financial resilience for a more secure economic future.
Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Readers are advised to consult a certified financial advisor before making any financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.