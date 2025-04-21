7 smart tips to instantly boost your personal loan approval chances

Personal loan: Different banks have varied criteria but it is recommended to first try your luck with any of the large banks which tend to charge lower interest in comparison to NBFCs and fintech platforms

Are you planning to apply for a personal loan? If yes, make sure that you take necessary steps which can maximise your chances for loan approval. These tips include maintaining a stable income, keeping your debt down, choosing the right lender and so on. Here, we share some key tips that can help you improve your chances of loan approval.

Personal loan: These are some key tips to follow:

I. You need to check and improve your credit score: Banks usually use your credit score to assess your creditworthiness. Higher the score, greater the chances of loan approval.

Moreover, you can bargain for a lower interest rate if your credit score is high. In contrast, loan applicants with a poor score find it hard to get loan approval.

II. Maintain a stable income: Generally banks want to see a steady and adequate income which can assure them ability to repay.

III. Bring down your current debt: A high debt-to-income ratio shows risk to the banks.

IV. Apply for the right loan amount: Don’t apply for a personal loan more than you can realistically repay based on your income.

V. Choose the right lender: Different lenders have different criteria but it is recommended to first try your luck with a large bank which tends to charge slightly lower interest in comparison to NBFCs (non banking financial corporations) and fintech platforms.

VI. Consider a co-applicant or guarantor: If you add a co-applicant with a strong credit profile, it can boost your chances and even get you a better interest rate.

VII. Complete and accurate information: It goes without saying that you must provide correct information as inaccurate or incomplete applications can lead to refusal.

