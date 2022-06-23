7 special income tax benefits for senior citizens

CA Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said that from FY 2018-19, Section 80TTB came into action that allows a deduction for the interest of ₹ 50,000. The amount earned over ₹ 50,000 will be taxed according to the Slab Rates specially designed for Senior Citizens. However, it is important to note that in such cases deduction will not accrue under section 80TTA of ₹ 10,000 for interest on the savings account.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}