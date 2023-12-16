7 ways to protect yourself from succumbing to UPI frauds
Revolutionizing digital payments in India, UPI has provided convenience and security for millions of users. Nevertheless, the increased popularity has drawn the attention of fraudsters, underscoring the importance of widespread awareness regarding the associated risks and protective measures.
The recent choice to raise the transaction limit on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to ₹5 lakh specifically for hospitals and educational institutions marks a substantial move in enhancing UPI’s versatility and convenience for handling larger transactions. This adjustment is poised to bring advantages to both institutions and individuals.