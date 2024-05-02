7 ways to use your annual bonus to accelerate your financial planning journey
Some ways of using your annual bonus include treating yourself, repaying high-cost debt, emergency fund, upgrading skills, tax planning, financial goals, home loan prepayment, etc.
It is that time of the year when you can look forward to the much-awaited annual bonus. You may have already made plans on how to spend it. However, this year, rather than spending the bonus on buying the latest mobile, gadget, vacation, etc., use it differently. In this article, we will look at seven ways of using the annual bonus to accelerate your financial planning journey.