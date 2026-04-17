7 zero-risk govt-backed investment schemes in 2026 for stable income, tax benefits: Check interest rates, features

Secure your future with these government-backed schemes in India that offer stable returns, tax benefits, and predictable income, making them ideal for long-term financial planning in 2026.

Shivam Shukla
Published17 Apr 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Top 7 safest government schemes in India in 2026: Interest rates, tenure, features & benefits explained.
Top 7 safest government schemes in India in 2026: Interest rates, tenure, features & benefits explained.

In an era of geopolitical uncertainty, volatile equity markets and unpredictable returns, government-backed schemes continue to remain the trusted bedrock of financial stability, peace of mind and economic stability.

As of April 2026, these investment instruments continue to offer investors sovereign, guaranteed returns and meaningful tax efficiency with sensible planning. These features make them ideal for conservative, patient, long-term investors.

Whether you are planning for your child’s education, your wife’s health, or your retirement, or simply aiming to seek a predictable income, these schemes deserve a closer look.

Top 7 govt schemes in India (April 2026) — ranked by interest rate

Scheme

Interest Rate (Apr 2026)

Lock-in / Tenure

Eligibility

Key Benefits

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)~8.2%5 years60+ individualsHigh returns + quarterly income; Max investment of 30 lakh allowed.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)~8.2%21 yearsGirl child (<10 yrs)Highest interest + tax-free maturity + EEE tax benefit
National Savings Certificate (NSC)~7.7%5 yearsAll individualsFixed returns + 80C tax benefit
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)~7.5%~115 monthsAll individualsDoubles investment, safe
Post Office Time Deposit (5-Year TD)~7.5%5 yearsAll individualsFD-like safety + tax deduction
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS)~7.4%5 yearsAll individualsRegular monthly income
Public Provident Fund (PPF)~7.1%15 yearsAll individualsEEE tax benefit, long-term wealth creation

Note: The interest rate data is as of 17 April 2026 and taken from official sources. For more details on these schemes, refer to the respective official websites.

Key objectives

These schemes are conceptualised to cater to different financial needs and objectives. For example, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) is appropriate for long-term, tax-free compounding of wealth. Whereas the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) provides retirees with a steady stream of income. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) stands out to parents aiming to create a meaningful future for their daughters, as it offers one of the highest rates.

Also Read | Can PPF make you a crorepati? Here’s how long it takes at 7.1%

National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) appeal to investors seeking predictable, easy and fixed returns, without having to suffer market-linked volatility. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is prudent for those looking for a monthly income, and Post Office Time Deposit provide participants with FD-like predictability, security and clarity, along with solid government backing.

Tax implications

Another significant advantage of these schemes is their tax efficiency. Many of these schemes qualify under Section 80C and offer a rebate of up to 1.5 lakh. Whereas some, such as PPF and SSY, offer complete tax-free maturity proceeds, i.e., EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) benefits. Furthermore, the sovereign backing virtually eliminates the possibility of default. This makes them among the safest investment options available in the country today.

Bottom line

That said, selecting or choosing the ‘best’ scheme depends heavily on one’s personal preferences and individual profile. For example, a retiree might prioritise investments in the SCSS scheme for meeting monthly income requirements.

Similarly, a young working professional, such as a lawyer, doctor, or engineer, might prefer investing in PPF or equity-linked investment schemes, such as direct mutual funds or stocks, for higher growth potential.

Also Read | ₹50 lakh retirement corpus: How to invest in SCSS, MF and equities — CA explains

Before you lock onto any particular scheme, it is prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor who can align investments in accordance with your age, risk appetite, and long-term financial objectives, because the safest investment is the one that fits your life, not just your portfolio.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Financial StabilityInterest RatesGovernmentNSCPublic Provident FundPersonal FinanceFinancial Planning
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