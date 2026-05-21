75.5% of Indians lack a retirement plan, while 77% avoid financial advice: 1 Finance survey

India is steadily moving towards a retirement preparedness crisis, as a majority of middle-aged earners lack both structured financial planning and professional guidance, according to a recent survey conducted by 1 Finance.

The survey, conducted among 1,218 Indians aged between 40 and 60 years, revealed a striking trend: 75.5% of respondents do not have a detailed retirement plan or defined financial metrics to prepare for the future effectively.

Despite this lack of preparedness, 61.4% of respondents without a clear retirement strategy still believed they would retire comfortably. The finding highlights a sharp disconnect between financial confidence and actual readiness.

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The study also pointed to a significant retirement corpus gap. Median respondents currently hold a retirement corpus of ₹28 lakh against a target of ₹1 crore, reflecting a 3.6x shortfall. Among higher-income respondents, the gap widens further, reaching nearly 8x at the 75th percentile.

Keeping these findings in mind, here is a closer look at the survey’s key observations.

Detailed Survey Findings

Key Area Survey Findings Retirement Planning Only 24.5% have a detailed retirement plan Savings Rate 46.5% save just 10–19% of their annual income Healthcare Concerns 82% cite healthcare as the biggest retirement worry. 48% of health spending is out of pocket. Financial Advice 76.9% do not consult professional advisors. Family and friends (49.5%) outrank financial advisors (18.6%) by 2.6x Asset Allocation FDs and mutual funds lead at 61.3% each. NPS Adoption Only 22.7% invest through NPS Retirement Age 81.8% expect to retire at 60 or later; 64.3% plan to keep working after retirement

Longevity Risk 58.5% plan for funds to run out before 80; urban life expectancy for 60-year- olds is 22-24 years more

The survey found that retirement planning in India continues to depend heavily on informal advice networks. Nearly 49.5% of respondents rely on family members, relatives and friends for financial guidance, while only 18.6% seek advice from professional financial planners or advisors. This trend remains a major concern.

Healthcare management continues to remain a challenge Healthcare and longevity risks emerged as another critical issue. While most respondents expect their retirement savings to last until the age of 80, the life expectancy of urban Indians aged 60 is now estimated at 82–84 years. At the same time, medical inflation in India is rising at 12–14% annually, significantly outpacing general inflation and increasing financial pressure on retirees.

Animesh Hardia said, “Retirement planning in India suffers from something I’d call a confidence anaesthesia. The survey shows 61% of people without a detailed retirement plan still expect to retire comfortably. That false security removes the urgency to act. And by the time reality sets in — a health scare at 58 or a corporate restructuring at 55 — the compounding runway is gone.”

Hardia added that many Indians end up compressing decades of potential wealth creation into just a few years of “panic saving”, making financial recovery increasingly difficult.

The study suggests that India’s retirement challenge is no longer limited to low savings alone. Delayed planning, rising healthcare costs, underestimation of longevity, and limited reliance on professional financial advice are creating a generation that risks entering retirement financially vulnerable despite decades of earning.