757 credit score: What to do now to stay in the top bracket? Experts weigh in

Leading credit bureaus such as CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax provide borrowers with credit scores. These scores generally range between 300 to 900. That is why a credit score of 757 places borrowers in the country firmly in the ‘very good’ category, enabling them to secure new personal loans, home loans, and premium credit cards easily.

Still, sustaining this credit score requires consistent financial discipline, a low credit utilisation ratio, and repayment integrity, especially at a time when digital lending is continuing to gain traction across the nation.

Why a 757 credit score matters today A high credit score is a clear signal of integrity and reliability to banks and NBFCs. This improves your chances of getting competitive home loan, personal loan, and credit card offers. Not only this, but the terms and conditions of such loans and credit cards are also flexible. As lenders are now increasingly dependent on algorithm-based underwriting, even a small dip in credit score can impact borrowing costs.

Chintan Panchmatiya, founder of SwitchMyLoan, says, “A credit score of 757 reflects disciplined financial behaviour, but maintaining it requires consistency. Keep your credit utilisation low, avoid frequent loan inquiries, and always service EMIs before the due date. Even one missed payment can pull your score down sharply. We always advise borrowers to treat their credit score as a long-term asset, something that protects their financial flexibility and lowers borrowing costs over time.”

What are the consequences of a low credit score? If a borrower has a weak credit profile and a low credit score, it makes borrowing complicated. Any such applicant will find it difficult to secure a new loan on easier repayment terms and low interest rates. That is why maintaining a strong credit score is critical to ensure that borrowing continues to remain a pleasant experience. Any credit score below 650 is considered weak by lending institutions and signals the possibility of past defaults.

Steps to maintain a strong credit score To ensure your score stays above 750, consider these practices:

Keep your borrowing as low as possible. Focus on the credit utilisation ratios of 30% of your overall credit limit. Clear out credit card bills , personal loan EMIs, and home loan EMIs before the due date to avoid financial penalties and legal consequences. Never apply for several personal loans and credit cards simultaneously to avoid hard inquiries . Diversify responsibly. Focus on balancing unsecured and secured credit. Focus on maintaining a well-balanced credit mix of loans and credit cards. Consistently monitor your credit report and report inaccuracies and mistakes promptly to your respective credit bureau. Aryan Makwana, co-founder of Fintifi, adds, “A 757 credit score puts you in a strong position to negotiate better interest rates and faster approvals. To sustain it, continue paying dues on time, diversify your credit responsibly, and review your credit report regularly for errors. With rising digital lending, lenders rely heavily on credit scores, so maintaining a score above 750 ensures you remain credit-ready for any future financial need. Users should treat their credit score as a key pillar of their financial health.”

Also Read | How to get a low-interest loan by using your strong credit score

In conclusion, a 757 score is an asset; protect it with disciplined repayment, mindful borrowing, and periodic credit checks.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.