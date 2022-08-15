76th Independence Day: SBI launches Utsav fixed deposit scheme

Interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr were recently increased at SBI. SBI announced the new interest rates on August 13, 2022, and as a result of the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates by 15 bps for various tenors. SBI increased interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 180 to 210 days from 4.40% to 4.55%. SBI increased interest rates from 5.30% to 5.45% for fixed deposits with maturities of one year to less than two years. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years has increased to 5.50% from 5.35%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years has increased from 5.45% to 5.60%. SBI increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years from 5.50% to 5.65%.