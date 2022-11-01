76% Indians prefer UPI as payment mode while shopping online: Report

Indians are also keen to embrace the emerging metaverse space as they show interest in buying real-world products virtually in the future. 68% of Indians would like to explore shopping in the Metaverse and 57% of Indians would prefer to access the Metaverse for banking services in the next 12 months. Products and services that Indians are keen on purchasing in the Metaverse include virtual clothing/ fashion (56%), event tickets to music concerts/ sports match (52%) and games/gaming tokens (51%).

