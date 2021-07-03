7th pay commission: 5 latest announcements for govt employees, pensioners

7th pay commission latest news today: The central government has announced various relief measures for near 52 lakh central government employees and around 60 lakh pensioners. Restoring 7th pay commission DA (Dearness Allowance) and 7th CPC DR (Dearness Relief) benefit, simplifying 7th CPC pension rules, etc. are some of the latest announcements that center made to make life easy for near 1.12 crore central government employees and pensioners.

We list out top 5 latest announcements that is going to lift 7th pay commission pay matrix of a central government employee and 7th CPC pension:

1] 7th CPC DA, DR restoration: As per the announcement made by Minister of State (MoS) at the Ministry of Finance in the Rajya Sabha, center has restored 7th pay commission DA and 7th pay commission DR benefit of the central government employees and pensioners respectively from 1st July 2021. However, the government is yet to make announcement in regard to resumption of this 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR benefit. However, National Council of JCM — a Government of India (GoI) recognised platform that fights for the cause of central government employees — has claimed that Cabinet Minister has assured them to resume DA and DR from September 2021.

2] House Building Advance (HBA) benefit: To help those central government employees who want to construct their own house, the central government in the month of June 2020 announced House Building Advance (HBA) benefit to all central government servants (CGS). The basic interest rate charged on this HBA is 7.9 per cent and the HBA benefit will remain available till 31st March 2022. Keeping 7th pay commission pay matrix and 7th CPC approval provisions in focus, center recently updated the HBA guidelines for the central government employees.

3] Change in time-limit for submission of Travelling Allowance on retirement: The Central government recently announced extension of time-limit for submission of Travelling Allowance (TA) claims from 60 days to 180 days. This decision's decision to change time-limit for TA submission on retirement became effective from 15th June 2021. The move is expected to help retiring central government employees as submission of TA claims within 60 days was little hectic for central government servants (CGS).

4] Pensioners to get pension slip via email, SMS, WhatsApp: With an aim to ensure 'Ease of Living' for near 60 lakh pensioners, the central government recently directed the pension disbursing banks to issue pension slip to the pensioners with complete break up. The center also directed the respective banks to issue pension slip via SMS on the registered mobile number of the pensioners. Banks are also advised the pension disbursing banks to issue pension slip on the given email ID of the pensioner and if needed, use social media platforms like WhatsApp, etc. as well. This initiative has become effective from 1st July 2021.

5] Simplification of 7th pay commission pension benefit: The central government recently announced to simplify the family pension rules for central government servants. Announcing about the changes in rules made by the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoP&PW), Union Minister Dr. Jitendraa Singh said that in the changed rule provisional family pension will be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for Family Pension and Death Certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed.

