7th pay commission: 5 latest announcements for govt employees, pensioners

4] Pensioners to get pension slip via email, SMS, WhatsApp: With an aim to ensure 'Ease of Living' for near 60 lakh pensioners, the central government recently directed the pension disbursing banks to issue pension slip to the pensioners with complete break up. The center also directed the respective banks to issue pension slip via SMS on the registered mobile number of the pensioners. Banks are also advised the pension disbursing banks to issue pension slip on the given email ID of the pensioner and if needed, use social media platforms like WhatsApp, etc. as well. This initiative has become effective from 1st July 2021.